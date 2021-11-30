Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of InfuSystem worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 48.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the second quarter worth $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 28.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the second quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.10 million, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.51. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 80,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,418,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannine Sheehan sold 7,461 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $134,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

