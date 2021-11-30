Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 16,457 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 615,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,457 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $15,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 200.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 115,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 140,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

