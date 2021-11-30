Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Helix Acquisition were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 25.7% in the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 590,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 0.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 693,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 178.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 5,154.2% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLXA opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Helix Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

