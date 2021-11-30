Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter stock opened at $104.80 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.86 and a twelve month high of $111.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $244,571.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,349.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

