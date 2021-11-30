Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,451 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 568,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6,776.1% in the third quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 207,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after purchasing an additional 204,165 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $23,010,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $18,819,000.

NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $164.26 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $121.14 and a 52 week high of $167.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.97.

