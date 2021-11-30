City Holding Co. Has $91,000 Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,396,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,037,000 after purchasing an additional 280,645 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,449,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,678,000 after buying an additional 1,984,796 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $194,383,000. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% in the second quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 1,435,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 659,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 891,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,513,000 after purchasing an additional 30,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $88.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average of $87.38.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.