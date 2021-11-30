1,051 Shares in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEWJ. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $905,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HEWJ opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.