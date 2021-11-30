Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $110.73 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

