City Holding Co. Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 714.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $320.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

