Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 244 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.53.

NYSE:ESS opened at $346.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.27 and a 200-day moving average of $322.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.72. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.79 and a 52 week high of $357.90.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,377 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.