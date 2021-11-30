Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 580 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,809,000 after acquiring an additional 58,133 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Science Applications International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,612,000 after acquiring an additional 177,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Science Applications International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,701,000 after acquiring an additional 125,384 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Science Applications International by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300,353 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after acquiring an additional 483,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC opened at $86.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

