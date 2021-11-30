Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in James River Group were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,728,000 after acquiring an additional 747,794 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in James River Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,606,000 after buying an additional 318,455 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in James River Group by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,923,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,173,000 after buying an additional 576,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JRVR. B. Riley raised their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

James River Group stock opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.17. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $56.10.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.48%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

