Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,957 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 59.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after acquiring an additional 161,700 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at about $1,206,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHM opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

