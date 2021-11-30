Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $670,000 Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,155,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 750,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,594,000 after buying an additional 25,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,738,000 after buying an additional 23,611 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 589,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $44,167.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total value of $730,406.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,703 shares of company stock worth $3,355,787. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

ALG opened at $146.37 on Tuesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.85 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $338.31 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

