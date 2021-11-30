iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $84.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.40.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

