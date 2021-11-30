FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Position Cut by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FMC by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,292,000 after buying an additional 1,150,215 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,605,000 after buying an additional 738,941 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,099,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in FMC by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,025,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,999,000 after buying an additional 475,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in FMC by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,147,000 after buying an additional 461,236 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC opened at $103.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.58. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.