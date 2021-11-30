Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 205.9% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBXXF opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. Turmalina Metals has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.98.

About Turmalina Metals

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project consisting of approximately 3,399 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

