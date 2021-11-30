Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Up 81.5% in November

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,200 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the October 31st total of 353,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,206.0 days.

SZKMF stock opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.37. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $54.53.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.