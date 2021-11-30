Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Up 81.5% in November

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,200 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the October 31st total of 353,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,206.0 days.
SZKMF stock opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.37. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $54.53.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
