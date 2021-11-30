Sensyne Health plc (OTCMKTS:SSYNF) Short Interest Up 212.5% in November

Sensyne Health plc (OTCMKTS:SSYNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

SSYNF opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35. Sensyne Health has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $1.55.

About Sensyne Health

Sensyne Health Plc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the discovery and development of new medicines. It also develop clinically validated software applications by artificial intelligence comprises prescribed digital therapeutics and hospital systems. Its products include SEND, GDm-Health, CVm-Health, DBm-Health, CleanSpace, and EDGE.

