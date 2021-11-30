2,437 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of A. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 51,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $153.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.95.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

In related news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.07.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

