Brokerages Set Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Target Price at $46.87

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.87.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLGN. Raymond James began coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $42.63 on Friday. Silgan has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

