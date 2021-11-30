Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on ZURVY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

ZURVY stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $45.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

