BBQ (BBQ) and Its Rivals Critical Comparison

BBQ (NASDAQ: BBQ) is one of 68 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BBQ to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BBQ and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 BBQ Competitors 840 4477 5214 190 2.44

BBQ currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.41%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 20.49%. Given BBQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BBQ is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BBQ and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $121.44 million $4.95 million 6.74 BBQ Competitors $1.56 billion $107.67 million 10.79

BBQ’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BBQ. BBQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 10.77% 11.28% 3.12% BBQ Competitors 4.49% -37.51% 1.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BBQ has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ’s rivals have a beta of -8.70, meaning that their average stock price is 970% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BBQ beats its rivals on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

