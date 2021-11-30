Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SHY opened at $85.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.62 and a one year high of $86.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.