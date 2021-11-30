Transform Wealth LLC Sells 166 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robbins Farley LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 15.9% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 551.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Snap-on by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 5.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

NYSE:SNA opened at $212.82 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.56 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.28 and a 200 day moving average of $223.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.77%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

