Transform Wealth LLC Takes Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBF. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 44.2% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 745,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 228,387 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 15.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 5.6% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 438,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Shares of TBF stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.