Transform Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,998 Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOCS. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOCS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.33. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

