City Holding Co. Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 137.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.49.

