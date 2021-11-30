City Holding Co. Has $474,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $165.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.33. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.