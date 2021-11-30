NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 104 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its stake in Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 100.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 109.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 693.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.99, for a total transaction of $1,389,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $182,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,384 shares of company stock valued at $58,134,103. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $281.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.21, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $307.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.87.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

