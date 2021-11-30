NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 25,740 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 73.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,740 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 86.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.33 and a 200-day moving average of $89.82. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $67.59 and a 1-year high of $95.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.