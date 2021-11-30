NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 348 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.07% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,883,000 after purchasing an additional 45,540 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 311,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.92. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.