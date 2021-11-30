Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 25.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,874,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,446,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.64. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

