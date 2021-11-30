NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 4,540 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,106 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $71,936,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

