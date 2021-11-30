Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,273,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 30,680 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period.

GTO opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.98. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $59.01.

