NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 46,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,881,000 after purchasing an additional 505,374 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 423,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,701,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,175,000 after purchasing an additional 59,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

ROL opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $36.27. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

