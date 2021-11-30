M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Holdings Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $152.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.12. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $116.29 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.83.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

