DNB Asset Management AS Has $7.13 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 16.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Fastenal by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

In related news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,294 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.26%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

