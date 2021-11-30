Contrasting Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and Finward Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Finward Bancorp $69.77 million 2.30 $16.60 million $4.42 10.45

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Dividends

Peoples-Sidney Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Finward Bancorp pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Peoples-Sidney Financial and Finward Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A Finward Bancorp 22.63% 9.71% 0.95%

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Company Profile

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corp. is a thrift holding company, which engages in the provision of savings and loans. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgages, Commercial Real Estate, Land, Commercial Business, and Consumer. The Residential Mortgages segment represents loans to consumers for the construction, purchase, refinance or improvement of a residence. The Commercial Real Estate segment subjects to underwriting standards and processes similar to commercial loans. The Land segment specializes for developing vacant or raw land and made to builders and developers with whom the Corporation has had long-standing relationships. The Commercial Business segment extends to commercial customers for use in normal business operations to finance working capital needs, equipment purchases, or other projects. The Consumer segment comprises of secured loans including automobile loans, loans on savings deposits and home improvement loans, and to a lesser extent unsecured personal loans. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Sidney, OH.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

