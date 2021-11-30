Financial Analysis: Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) & Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Atomera alerts:

31.8% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Meta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atomera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Atomera has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Materials has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atomera and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -43.84% -39.81% Meta Materials N/A -11.73% -9.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atomera and Meta Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atomera presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Atomera’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atomera is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atomera and Meta Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $60,000.00 8,970.64 -$14.88 million ($0.71) -32.73 Meta Materials $190,000.00 5,565.99 -$12.78 million N/A N/A

Meta Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera.

Summary

Meta Materials beats Atomera on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera, Inc. engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.