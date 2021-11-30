Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth $13,055,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth $14,173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth $5,480,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ BYRN opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $345.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.