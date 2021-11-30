Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.09.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $209.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.54 and its 200 day moving average is $188.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,078,906. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

