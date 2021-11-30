Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UDR by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in UDR by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,900 over the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $57.93.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

UDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

