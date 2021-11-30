The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,572,393,000 after acquiring an additional 578,136 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,418,000 after acquiring an additional 251,485 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,781,000 after acquiring an additional 657,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,363,000 after acquiring an additional 55,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,613,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,755,000 after acquiring an additional 152,697 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average is $53.48. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

