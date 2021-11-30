Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $106.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.73. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $97.22 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

