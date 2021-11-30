Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,468 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.6% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 512,732 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $85,375,000 after purchasing an additional 140,207 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.8% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,310 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,528 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $183.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $98.59 and a twelve month high of $196.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

