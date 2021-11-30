Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,389 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in América Móvil by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,954,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $959,596,000 after buying an additional 8,399,065 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 35.1% during the second quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 13,205,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 4,288.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 45.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,310,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after buying an additional 719,404 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter worth about $9,868,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.90%.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

