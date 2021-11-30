Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 21.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,100,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,204,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,528 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

