Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Square were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total transaction of $1,009,766.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at $28,286,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $1,558,285.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,365 shares in the company, valued at $39,521,477.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,166 shares of company stock worth $23,269,558 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SQ opened at $212.87 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $191.36 and a one year high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a PE ratio of 198.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.49.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

