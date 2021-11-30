Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $371,000.

Shares of AVUS opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.68. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $60.21 and a 12-month high of $80.90.

